Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Fusion

80,430 KM

Details Description Features

$16,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,800

+ taxes & licensing

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

705-426-4160

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Fusion

2016 Ford Fusion

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

705-426-4160

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,800

+ taxes & licensing

80,430KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9288910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,430 KM

Vehicle Description

$0 Down - Financing Available On Select Vehicles *O.A.C* - Note : Pricing does not include HST or licensing.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Factory remote start
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

2016 Ford Fusion SE
 80,430 KM
$16,800 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silve...
 22,140 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2004 Chevrolet SSR N...
 31,644 KM
$34,800 + tax & lic

Email Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

Call Dealer

705-426-XXXX

(click to show)

705-426-4160

Alternate Numbers
705-426-4080
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory