Fisher's Auto Sales & Service
2016 RAM 2500
Power Wagon, Crew Cab, 4x4
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
41,557KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8552240
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 41,557 KM
