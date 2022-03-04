Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

88,564 KM

Details Description Features

$23,800

+ tax & licensing
$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

705-426-4160

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT +

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT +

Location

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

705-426-4160

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

88,564KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8611118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 88,564 KM

Vehicle Description

$0 Down - Financing Available On Select Vehicles *O.A.C* - Note : Pricing does not include HST or licensing.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

705-426-4160

705-426-4080
