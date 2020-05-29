Menu
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bullock Car & Truck Sales

705-426-7585

2017 GMC Acadia

SLE AWD 7 PASSENGER

SLE AWD 7 PASSENGER

Location

428 Mara Rd, Box 829, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 88,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5078904
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
5-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

ONE OWNER / FINACING AVAILABLE

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • PWR REAR HATCH
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
  • Trailer Hitch
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Rear Heat and Air
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Factory remote start
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Bluetooth
  • SiriusXM Radio
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Additional Features
  • USB port
  • Mylink
  • SUMMER AND WINTER TIRES

