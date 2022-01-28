$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Fisher's Auto Sales & Service
705-426-4160
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
31,259KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 31,259 KM
$0 Down - Financing Available On Select Vehicles *O.A.C* - Note : Pricing does not include HST or licensing.
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Balance of Factory Warranty
Wi-Fi
Includes Snow Tires on Alloys
