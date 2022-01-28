Menu
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

31,259 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

705-426-4160

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

705-426-4160

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

31,259KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8244759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 31,259 KM

Vehicle Description

$0 Down - Financing Available On Select Vehicles *O.A.C* - Note : Pricing does not include HST or licensing.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Balance of Factory Warranty
Wi-Fi
Includes Snow Tires on Alloys

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

