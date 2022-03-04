Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Escape

71,702 KM

Details Description Features

$26,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

705-426-4160

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SE, 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SE, 4WD

Location

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

705-426-4160

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

71,702KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8468394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,702 KM

Vehicle Description

$0 Down - Financing Available On Select Vehicles *O.A.C* - Note : Pricing does not include HST or licensing.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Balance of Factory Warranty

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

2019 Ford F-150 XLT,...
 61,258 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 9,551 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SE,...
 71,702 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

Call Dealer

705-426-XXXX

(click to show)

705-426-4160

Alternate Numbers
705-426-4080
Quick Links
Directions Inventory