Menu
Account
Sign In
$20,800

+ taxes & licensing

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

705-426-4160

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT , ONLY 624km

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT , ONLY 624km

Location

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

705-426-4160

Contact Seller

$20,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 624KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5110004
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Factory remote start
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 68,341 KM
$13,800 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Spark...
 54,190 KM
$10,800 + tax & lic
2012 GMC Terrain SLT...
 110,485 KM
$10,800 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

Call Dealer

705-426-XXXX

(click to show)

705-426-4160

Alternate Numbers
705-426-4080
Quick Links
Directions Inventory