2019 Ford F-150

61,258 KM

$44,800

+ tax & licensing
$44,800

+ taxes & licensing

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

705-426-4160

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT, Sport, Super Cab. 4x4

2019 Ford F-150

XLT, Sport, Super Cab. 4x4

Location

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

705-426-4160

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,800

+ taxes & licensing

61,258KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8468388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,258 KM

Vehicle Description

$0 Down - Financing Available On Select Vehicles *O.A.C* - Note : Pricing does not include HST or licensing.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Balance of Factory Warranty
6'6" Box
Trailer Back-up Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

705-426-XXXX

705-426-4160

705-426-4080
