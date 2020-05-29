2019 Hyundai Elantra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Spoiler Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

SiriusXM Radio

Android Auto

Apple CarPlay Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Touch Screen

USB port

Voice Command

Rear cross traffic alert

BLIND SPORT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.