2019 Hyundai Elantra

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bullock Car & Truck Sales

705-426-7585

Location

Bullock Car & Truck Sales

428 Mara Rd, Box 829, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

705-426-7585

  • 23,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5049285
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

FRM RENTAL /  FINANCING AVAILABLE

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • SiriusXM Radio
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Additional Features
  • Touch Screen
  • USB port
  • Voice Command
  • Rear cross traffic alert
  • BLIND SPORT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

