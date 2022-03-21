Menu
2020 Ford F-150

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

Bullock Car & Truck Sales

705-426-7585

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT SUPER CREW/ 4X4 / 5 LITRE 6 1/2 FOOT BOX

2020 Ford F-150

XLT SUPER CREW/ 4X4 / 5 LITRE 6 1/2 FOOT BOX

Location

Bullock Car & Truck Sales

428 Mara Rd, Box 829, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

705-426-7585

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8930425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER /  FINANCING AVAILABLE

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Factory Brake Controller
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty Included
Mylink
trailer back up assist
Ford Pass Connect
FORWARD COLISION ALERT

