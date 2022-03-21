$34,900+ tax & licensing
$34,900
+ taxes & licensing
Bullock Car & Truck Sales
705-426-7585
2020 Ford F-150
XLT SUPER CREW/ 4X4 / 5 LITRE 6 1/2 FOOT BOX
Bullock Car & Truck Sales
428 Mara Rd, Box 829, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0
705-426-7585
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 165,000 KM
ONE OWNER / FINANCING AVAILABLE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Factory Brake Controller
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Mylink
trailer back up assist
Ford Pass Connect
FORWARD COLISION ALERT
