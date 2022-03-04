$38,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,900
+ taxes & licensing
Bullock Car & Truck Sales
705-426-7585
2020 Honda CR-V
2020 Honda CR-V
Sport AWD
Location
Bullock Car & Truck Sales
428 Mara Rd, Box 829, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0
705-426-7585
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,900
+ taxes & licensing
52,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8576510
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 52,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER / FINANCING AVAILBLE
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Rear cross traffic alert
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
PWR REAR HATCH
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Lane Keep Assist
Foward Collision Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bullock Car & Truck Sales
Bullock Car & Truck Sales
428 Mara Rd, Box 829, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0