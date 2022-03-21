Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

25,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
Bullock Car & Truck Sales

705-426-7585

LE

LE

Location

428 Mara Rd, Box 829, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

25,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8745122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER  /  FINANCING AVAILIBLE

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Radar Cruise Control
Heated wipers
Lane Keep Assist
LDW
FRONT END COLLISION ALERT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

