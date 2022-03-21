Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 25,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Automatic Headlights Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Radar Cruise Control Heated wipers Lane Keep Assist LDW FRONT END COLLISION ALERT

