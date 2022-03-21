$28,900+ tax & licensing
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
Bullock Car & Truck Sales
705-426-7585
2020 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
25,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8745122
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER / FINANCING AVAILIBLE
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Radar Cruise Control
Heated wipers
Lane Keep Assist
LDW
FRONT END COLLISION ALERT
