$38,800
+ taxes & licensing
Fisher's Auto Sales & Service
705-426-4160
2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,800
+ taxes & licensing
94,497KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9112438
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 94,497 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
$0 Down - Financing Available On Select Vehicles *O.A.C* - Note : Pricing does not include HST or licensing.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Balance of Factory Warranty
Fisher's Auto Sales & Service
33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0