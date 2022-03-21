Menu
2021 Hyundai Tucson

8,000 KM

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
Bullock Car & Truck Sales

705-426-7585

PREFERRED AWD LEATHER AND ROOF

Location

428 Mara Rd, Box 829, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

8,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8745143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 8,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER / FINANCING AVAILBLE

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
RCTA
LKA
FCA

