Bullock Car & Truck Sales
705-426-7585
2021 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD PANORAMIC ROOF
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
16,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8520419
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 16,000 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCING AVAILABLE
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Rear cross traffic alert
Blind Spot
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
AUTO HIGH BEAMS
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Factory remote start
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
360 Camera
FRONT END COLLISION ALERT
PRO PILOT ASSIST
