2021 Nissan Rogue

16,000 KM

Details Description Features

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bullock Car & Truck Sales

705-426-7585

SV AWD PANORAMIC ROOF

SV AWD PANORAMIC ROOF

Location

Bullock Car & Truck Sales

428 Mara Rd, Box 829, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

705-426-7585

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

16,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8520419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 16,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Rear cross traffic alert
Blind Spot
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
AUTO HIGH BEAMS
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Factory remote start
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
360 Camera
FRONT END COLLISION ALERT
PRO PILOT ASSIST

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bullock Car & Truck Sales

Bullock Car & Truck Sales

428 Mara Rd, Box 829, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

705-426-7585

