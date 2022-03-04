Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota RAV4

7,500 KM

Details Description Features

$36,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bullock Car & Truck Sales

705-426-7585

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Location

Bullock Car & Truck Sales

428 Mara Rd, Box 829, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

705-426-7585

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

7,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8520236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 7,500 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Rearview Camera
Rear cross traffic alert
Blind Spot
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Lane Keep Assist
AUTO HIGH BEAM
ADAPTIVE CRUSE CONTROL
HEATED WINSHIELD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bullock Car & Truck Sales

2021 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 7,500 KM
$36,900 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Edge Titan...
 69,000 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 35,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Bullock Car & Truck Sales

Bullock Car & Truck Sales

Bullock Car & Truck Sales

428 Mara Rd, Box 829, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

Call Dealer

705-426-XXXX

(click to show)

705-426-7585

Alternate Numbers
705-426-7321
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory