$36,900+ tax & licensing
$36,900
+ taxes & licensing
Bullock Car & Truck Sales
705-426-7585
2021 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD
Location
428 Mara Rd, Box 829, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
7,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8520236
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 7,500 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCING AVAILABLE
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Rearview Camera
Rear cross traffic alert
Blind Spot
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Lane Keep Assist
AUTO HIGH BEAM
ADAPTIVE CRUSE CONTROL
HEATED WINSHIELD
