<p>FRM RENTAL / FINANCING AVAILABLE</p>

2022 Kia Seltos

75,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Seltos

EX AWD

2022 Kia Seltos

EX AWD

Bullock Car & Truck Sales

428 Mara Rd, Box 829, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

705-426-7585

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ong
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FRM RENTAL / FINANCING AVAILABLE

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Bullock Car & Truck Sales

Bullock Car & Truck Sales

Bullock Car & Truck Sales

428 Mara Rd, Box 829, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-426-XXXX

705-426-7585

705-426-7321
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bullock Car & Truck Sales

705-426-7585

2022 Kia Seltos