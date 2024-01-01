$24,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Kia Seltos
EX AWD
2022 Kia Seltos
EX AWD
Location
Bullock Car & Truck Sales
428 Mara Rd, Box 829, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0
705-426-7585
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
75,000KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ong
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 75,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
FRM RENTAL / FINANCING AVAILABLE
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Proximity Key
Security
Automatic High Beams
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bullock Car & Truck Sales
2023 RAM 1500 CLASSIC SLT CREW CAB 4X4 HEMI 24,000 KM $37,900 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Canyon SLE Crew Cab 4x4 138,000 KM $24,900 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Rogue SL AWD 32,000 KM $34,900 + tax & lic
Email Bullock Car & Truck Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bullock Car & Truck Sales
428 Mara Rd, Box 829, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-426-XXXX(click to show)
705-426-7585
Alternate Numbers705-426-7321
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,900
+ taxes & licensing
Bullock Car & Truck Sales
705-426-7585
2022 Kia Seltos