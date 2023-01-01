$28,900+ tax & licensing
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
Bullock Car & Truck Sales
705-426-7585
2023 Hyundai Venue
PREFFERED
Location
428 Mara Rd, Box 829, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9476799
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 300 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCING AVAILABLE / OFF LEASE
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot
Lane Following Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Proximity Key
Lane Keep Assist
Driver Attention Warning
Forward Collision Avoidance
PROJECTOR HEADLIGHTSS
8 INC TOUCH SCREEN
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
