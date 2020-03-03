Menu
2008 Honda Fit

DX

2008 Honda Fit

DX

Beeton Trucks & Minivan Store

180 Main St West, Beeton, ON L0G 1A0

705-530-9494

$4,495

  • 214,236KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4744614
  • Stock #: C0288
  • VIN: JHMGD38418S802633
White
Black
Hatchback
Gasoline
Front Wheel Drive
Automatic
4-cylinder
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

This 2008 Honda Fit gets excellent fuel economy and comes fully certified.

AWARD WINNING DEALERSHIP - winner of the  autoTRADER.ca Best Priced Dealer Award for 2020! We received this award in recognition of our commitment to advertising our vehicles with good or great prices on the most trusted marketplace in Canada, autoTRADER.ca. Our dealership has shown commitment to consumer transparency by offering good and great prices for our inventory listings.

Beeton Trucks & Minivan store has been serving the GTA for over 20 YEARS. With the combination of competitive prices and no pressure sales we make it a comfortable environment to buy a vehicle. Family owned and operated, you deal directly with the owners (UCDA members, OMVIC registered and licensed). Every vehicle comes with a CarFax report with full disclosure on all vehicles. 3rd party inspections always welcome and all vehicles come fully certified by a third party mechanic. Warranties & Financing available with good or bad credit, you can view our full list of inventory at www.beetontrucks.ca.

For Appointment please call our office at 705-530-9494 anytime or call/text us directly at 416-677-4900. Or email at beetontrucks@gmail.com. Now open 6 days a week 9:00am  7:00pm and by appointment on Sundays.

180 Main St W
Beeton, ON
L0G 1A0

  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Steel Wheels
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Wheel Covers

