1933 Ford Modified
1933 Ford Modified
1881 County Rd 42, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0
519-816-3513
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
VIN T225
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
1933 Ford B Model Sedan 4 door all doors are suicide opening. 351, auto, A/C works. This is an all steel body sedan. Excellent diving vehicle that was restored by current owner. Call or text 519-816-3513 to schedule a time to view the vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Pre Owned Car Shop
1881 County Rd 42, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0
