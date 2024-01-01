1933 Ford Modified

Menu
<p>1933 Ford B Model Sedan 4 door all doors are suicide opening. 351, auto, A/C works. This is an all steel body sedan. Excellent diving vehicle that was restored by current owner. Call or text 519-816-3513 to schedule a time to view the vehicle. </p>

B

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
As Is Condition
VIN T225

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

1933 Ford B Model Sedan 4 door all doors are suicide opening. 351, auto, A/C works. This is an all steel body sedan. Excellent diving vehicle that was restored by current owner. Call or text 519-816-3513 to schedule a time to view the vehicle. 

Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

