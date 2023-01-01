$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Pre Owned Car Shop
519-816-3513
1990 Chevrolet Corvette
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
84,555KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10492797
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 84,555 KM
