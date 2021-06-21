2013 Chrysler Town & Country

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995 + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 1 6 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7468290

7468290 Stock #: D0405

D0405 VIN: 2C4RC1BG0DR610393

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 63,163 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Interior Compass Additional Features 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.