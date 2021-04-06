Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

110,870 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Drive Pre Owned Sales

519-715-9708

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT Low K's Bluetooth Stow N Go Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT Low K's Bluetooth Stow N Go Cruise Control

Location

Drive Pre Owned Sales

224 South St, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0

519-715-9708

  1. 6886365
  2. 6886365
  3. 6886365
  4. 6886365
  5. 6886365
  6. 6886365
  7. 6886365
  8. 6886365
  9. 6886365
  10. 6886365
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

110,870KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6886365
  • Stock #: D0366
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1DR757435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,870 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW K's Grand Caravan SE with Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, 3rd row, Stow N Go, 2nd row captain seats, Cruise control, Dual zone climate with rear controls, 17-inch steel wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr Passenger van, Front wheel drive, 3.6L-V6.

Shop 24/7 at www.drivepreownedsales.com, where the BEST deals are and customer satisfaction is our highest priority... Excellent warranty and financing options available! Credit problems are NO problem, so call us immediately at (519) 715-9708. You will not be disappointed! Buy with total confidence at Drive Pre-Owned Sales Belle River. We proudly serve the following: Leamington, Windsor, Essex, Belle River, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Puce, St. Joachim, Riverside, London, Chatham, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, and Tilbury

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Drive Pre Owned Sales

2017 Dodge Journey S...
 53,486 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Journey C...
 73,898 KM
$21,495 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Grand Cher...
 41,054 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Drive Pre Owned Sales

Drive Pre Owned Sales

Drive Pre Owned Sales

224 South St, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0

Call Dealer

519-715-XXXX

(click to show)

519-715-9708

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory