$10,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Drive Pre Owned Sales
519-715-9708
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
2LT
Location
Drive Pre Owned Sales
224 South St, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0
519-715-9708
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
135,181KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8362461
- Stock #: D0485
- VIN: 1G1PE5SB6E7373708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 135,181 KM
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Drive Pre Owned Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Drive Pre Owned Sales
224 South St, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0