2014 Chevrolet Cruze

135,181 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Drive Pre Owned Sales

519-715-9708

2LT

Location

Drive Pre Owned Sales

224 South St, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0

519-715-9708

135,181KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8362461
  • Stock #: D0485
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB6E7373708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 135,181 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

