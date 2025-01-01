Menu
<p>Just in this 2014 Chevy Trax LT is super clean interior and exterior! Sunroof, big touch screen with rear view camera, blue tooth, auto headlights, steering wheel controls, automatic transmission, cruise control, set of winter tires and rims and more! Vehicle comes fully certified. Please call or text 519-816-3513 to schedule a viewing of the vehicle. </p>

2014 Chevrolet Trax

164,969 KM

$9,299

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Trax

LT

2014 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Pre Owned Car Shop

1881 County Rd 42, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0

519-816-3513

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,299

+ taxes & licensing

Used
164,969KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GNCJMSB9EL158340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,969 KM

Vehicle Description

Just in this 2014 Chevy Trax LT is super clean interior and exterior! Sunroof, big touch screen with rear view camera, blue tooth, auto headlights, steering wheel controls, automatic transmission, cruise control, set of winter tires and rims and more! Vehicle comes fully certified. Please call or text 519-816-3513 to schedule a viewing of the vehicle. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Pre Owned Car Shop

Pre Owned Car Shop

1881 County Rd 42, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0
519-816-3513

$9,299

+ taxes & licensing

Pre Owned Car Shop

519-816-3513

2014 Chevrolet Trax