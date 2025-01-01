$9,299+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Trax
LT
2014 Chevrolet Trax
LT
Location
Pre Owned Car Shop
1881 County Rd 42, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0
519-816-3513
Certified
$9,299
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,969 KM
Vehicle Description
Just in this 2014 Chevy Trax LT is super clean interior and exterior! Sunroof, big touch screen with rear view camera, blue tooth, auto headlights, steering wheel controls, automatic transmission, cruise control, set of winter tires and rims and more! Vehicle comes fully certified. Please call or text 519-816-3513 to schedule a viewing of the vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Pre Owned Car Shop
Email Pre Owned Car Shop
Pre Owned Car Shop
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-816-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-816-3513