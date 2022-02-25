Menu
2014 Ford Explorer

132,000 KM

Drive Pre Owned Sales

519-715-9708

XLT

224 South St, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0

132,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8434839
  • Stock #: D0492
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D85EGB80780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

