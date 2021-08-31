Menu
2014 Jeep Compass

177,095 KM

$13,999

Drive Pre Owned Sales

519-715-9708

2014 Jeep Compass

2014 Jeep Compass

Limited CALL FOR DETAILS!

2014 Jeep Compass

Limited CALL FOR DETAILS!

Drive Pre Owned Sales

224 South St, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0

177,095KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7817862
  • Stock #: D0399B
  • VIN: 1C4NJCCB1ED672361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # D0399B
  • Mileage 177,095 KM

Vehicle Description

Call for Details
Call for Details
Shop 24/7 at www.drivepreownedsales.com, where the BEST deals are and customer satisfaction is our highest priority... Excellent warranty and financing options available! Credit problems are NO problem, so call us immediately at (519) 715-9708. You will not be disappointed!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

