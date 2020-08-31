Menu
2015 Chrysler 200

87,675 KM

Details Description Features

$12,499

+ tax & licensing
$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

Drive Pre Owned Sales

519-715-9708

2015 Chrysler 200

2015 Chrysler 200

Limited Low K's Heated Seats Bluetooth Backup Cam

2015 Chrysler 200

Limited Low K's Heated Seats Bluetooth Backup Cam

Location

Drive Pre Owned Sales

224 South St, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0

519-715-9708

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

87,675KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5783799
  • Stock #: D0294
  • VIN: 1C3CCCAB4FN513077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,675 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Chrysler 200 Limited, 4dr Front wheel drive, 2.4L-4cyl, LOW K's, Foglights, Alloy wheels, Keyless entry/ignition/proximity key, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity with voice recognition, Cruise control, 8.4-inch touchscreen with UApps connectivity, Rearview camera, Heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Navigation, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning.

Shop 24/7 at www.drivepreownedsales.com, where the BEST deals are and customer satisfaction is our highest priority... Excellent warranty and financing options available! Credit problems are NO problem, so call us immediately at (519) 715-9708. You will not be disappointed! Buy with total confidence at Drive Pre-Owned Sales Belle River. We proudly serve the following: Leamington, Windsor, Essex, Belle River, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Puce, St. Joachim, Riverside, London, Chatham, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, and Tilbury

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Drive Pre Owned Sales

Drive Pre Owned Sales

224 South St, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0

519-715-9708

