2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

78,964 KM

Details

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Drive Pre Owned Sales

519-715-9708

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited Low K's 4x4 Heated Leather Moon Roof Bluetooth Backup Cam

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited Low K's 4x4 Heated Leather Moon Roof Bluetooth Backup Cam

Location

Drive Pre Owned Sales

224 South St, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0

519-715-9708

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

78,964KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6886368
  • Stock #: D0367
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG9FC930911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,964 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW K's Grand Cherokee Limited, 4x4 with Heated and cooled leather seats, Panoramic Sun Roof, Heated rear seats, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Rearview camera, Navigation, Remote start, Cruise control, Heated steering wheel, 8.4-inch touchscreen, Power liftgate, Keyless entry/ignition/proximity key, Memory seats, Foglights, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, 3.6L-V6.

Shop 24/7 at www.drivepreownedsales.com, where the BEST deals are and customer satisfaction is our highest priority... Excellent warranty and financing options available! Credit problems are NO problem, so call us immediately at (519) 715-9708. You will not be disappointed! Buy with total confidence at Drive Pre-Owned Sales Belle River. We proudly serve the following: Leamington, Windsor, Essex, Belle River, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Puce, St. Joachim, Riverside, London, Chatham, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, and Tilbury

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
4x4
8 speed automatic

