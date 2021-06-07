Menu
2016 Chevrolet Malibu

110,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Drive Pre Owned Sales

224 South St, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0

519-715-9708

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

110,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7249604
  • Stock #: D0354A
  • VIN: 1G1ZB5ST9GF228861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D0354A
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Call for Details!
Shop 24/7 at www.drivepreownedsales.com, where the BEST deals are and customer satisfaction is our highest priority... Excellent warranty and financing options available! Credit problems are NO problem, so call us immediately at (519) 715-9708. You will not be disappointed! Buy with total confidence at Drive Pre-Owned Sales Belle River. We proudly serve the following: Leamington, Windsor, Essex, Belle River, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Puce, St. Joachim, Riverside, London, Chatham, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, and Tilbury

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

