2016 Nissan Maxima

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 0 , 1 2 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7053173

7053173 Stock #: D0379

D0379 VIN: 1N4AA6AP5GC415278

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 110,123 KM

Vehicle Features Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.