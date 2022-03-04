$27,495+ tax & licensing
$27,495
+ taxes & licensing
Drive Pre Owned Sales
519-715-9708
2017 Dodge Charger
SXT
Location
Drive Pre Owned Sales
224 South St, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0
519-715-9708
94,267KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8468769
- Stock #: D0497
- VIN: 2C3CDXHG5HH641636
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 94,267 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic
Drive Pre Owned Sales
224 South St, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0