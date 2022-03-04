Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Charger

94,267 KM

Details Features

$27,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

Drive Pre Owned Sales

519-715-9708

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Charger

2017 Dodge Charger

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Charger

SXT

Location

Drive Pre Owned Sales

224 South St, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0

519-715-9708

  1. 8468769
  2. 8468769
  3. 8468769
  4. 8468769
  5. 8468769
  6. 8468769
  7. 8468769
  8. 8468769
  9. 8468769
Contact Seller

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

94,267KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8468769
  • Stock #: D0497
  • VIN: 2C3CDXHG5HH641636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,267 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Drive Pre Owned Sales

2020 Chrysler Pacifi...
 35,000 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE
 137,500 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Explorer XLT
 132,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Drive Pre Owned Sales

Drive Pre Owned Sales

Drive Pre Owned Sales

224 South St, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0

Call Dealer

519-715-XXXX

(click to show)

519-715-9708

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory