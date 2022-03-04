2017 Dodge Charger

$27,495 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 2 6 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8468769

8468769 Stock #: D0497

D0497 VIN: 2C3CDXHG5HH641636

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 94,267 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Additional Features 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.