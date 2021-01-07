Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford F-150

88,471 KM

Details Description Features

$41,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,499

+ taxes & licensing

Drive Pre Owned Sales

519-715-9708

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

XLT Lifted 4x4 Bluetooth Heated Seat Navs

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

XLT Lifted 4x4 Bluetooth Heated Seat Navs

Location

Drive Pre Owned Sales

224 South St, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0

519-715-9708

  1. 6564992
  2. 6564992
  3. 6564992
  4. 6564992
  5. 6564992
  6. 6564992
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,499

+ taxes & licensing

88,471KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6564992
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF7HFC14696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,471 KM

Vehicle Description

FX4 OFFROAD Sport 4x4, 2 INCH MID TRAVEL LIFT FEATURING AFTERMARKET UPPER CONTROL ARMS WITH 20X14 FAST-OFFROAD WHEELS AND 33 INCH TIRES Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Heated seats, Navigation, Keyless entry, Cruise control, Tow hooks, Foglights, Full power accessories, Bucket seats with Pistol Grip shifter. 5.0L-8cyl.

Shop 24/7 at www.drivepreownedsales.com, where the BEST deals are and customer satisfaction is our highest priority... Excellent warranty and financing options available! Credit problems are NO problem, so call us immediately at (519) 715-9708. You will not be disappointed! Buy with total confidence at Drive Pre-Owned Sales Belle River. We proudly serve the following: Leamington, Windsor, Essex, Belle River, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Puce, St. Joachim, Riverside, London, Chatham, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, and Tilbury

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Drive Pre Owned Sales

2017 Mazda CX-5 GT A...
 36,582 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 75,000 KM
$35,999 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 SLT 4x...
 35,546 KM
$38,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Drive Pre Owned Sales

Drive Pre Owned Sales

Drive Pre Owned Sales

224 South St, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0

Call Dealer

519-715-XXXX

(click to show)

519-715-9708

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory