Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Ford Focus SE for sale in Belle River, ON

2017 Ford Focus

91,696 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12137950

2017 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Pre Owned Car Shop

1881 County Rd 42, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0

519-816-3513

  1. 1738172667
  2. 1738172667
  3. 1738172667
  4. 1738172667
  5. 1738172667
  6. 1738172667
  7. 1738172667
  8. 1738172667
  9. 1738172667
  10. 1738172667
  11. 1738172667
  12. 1738172667
  13. 1738172667
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,696KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3F29HL310459

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,696 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Pre Owned Car Shop

Used 2013 Chevrolet Malibu LT for sale in Belle River, ON
2013 Chevrolet Malibu LT 175,569 KM $7,499 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Belle River, ON
2015 Ford F-150 XLT 139,977 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Belle River, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 172,226 KM $13,499 + tax & lic

Email Pre Owned Car Shop

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pre Owned Car Shop

Pre Owned Car Shop

1881 County Rd 42, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-816-XXXX

(click to show)

519-816-3513

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pre Owned Car Shop

519-816-3513

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Focus