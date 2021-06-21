Menu
2017 Honda Civic

60,127 KM

EX CALL FOR DETAILS!

2017 Honda Civic

EX CALL FOR DETAILS!

Location

224 South St, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0

519-715-9708

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

60,127KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7468293
  • Stock #: D0404
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F8XHH005564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D0404
  • Mileage 60,127 KM

Vehicle Description

Call for Details
Shop 24/7 at www.drivepreownedsales.com, where the BEST deals are and customer satisfaction is our highest priority... Excellent warranty and financing options available! Credit problems are NO problem, so call us immediately at (519) 715-9708. You will not be disappointed! Buy with total confidence at Drive Pre-Owned Sales Belle River. We proudly serve the following: Leamington, Windsor, Essex, Belle River, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Puce, St. Joachim, Riverside, London, Chatham, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, and Tilbury

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
Compass
CVT

