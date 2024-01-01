Menu
<p>2018 FORD ESCAPE SEL, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, MOONROOF, POWER LIFTGATE, TIRES ARE LIKE NEW, NEW FRONT AND REAR BRAKES, HEATED SEATS, REAR CAMERA, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, FWD, FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS. CALL OR TEXT 519-816-3513 TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING. </p>

2018 Ford Escape

137,194 KM

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Pre Owned Car Shop

1881 County Rd 42, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0

519-816-3513

Used
137,194KM
Excellent Condition
  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,194 KM

2018 FORD ESCAPE SEL, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, MOONROOF, POWER LIFTGATE, TIRES ARE LIKE NEW, NEW FRONT AND REAR BRAKES, HEATED SEATS, REAR CAMERA, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, FWD, FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS. CALL OR TEXT 519-816-3513 TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING. 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

1881 County Rd 42, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0
