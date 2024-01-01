$16,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
SEL
2018 Ford Escape
SEL
Location
Pre Owned Car Shop
1881 County Rd 42, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0
519-816-3513
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,194 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 FORD ESCAPE SEL, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, MOONROOF, POWER LIFTGATE, TIRES ARE LIKE NEW, NEW FRONT AND REAR BRAKES, HEATED SEATS, REAR CAMERA, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, FWD, FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS. CALL OR TEXT 519-816-3513 TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Pre Owned Car Shop
Email Pre Owned Car Shop
Pre Owned Car Shop
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-816-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-816-3513