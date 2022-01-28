Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

105,402 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Drive Pre Owned Sales

519-715-9708

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE CALL FOR DETAILS!

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE CALL FOR DETAILS!

Location

Drive Pre Owned Sales

224 South St, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0

519-715-9708

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

105,402KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8188692
  Stock #: D0467
  VIN: 3GTU2MEC9JG558464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # D0467
  • Mileage 105,402 KM

Vehicle Description

Call for Details
Shop 24/7 at www.drivepreownedsales.com, where the BEST deals are and customer satisfaction is our highest priority... Excellent warranty and financing options available! Credit problems are NO problem, so call us immediately at (519) 715-9708. You will not be disappointed! Buy with total confidence at Drive Pre-Owned Sales Belle River. We proudly serve the following: Leamington, Windsor, Essex, Belle River, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Puce, St. Joachim, Riverside, London, Chatham, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, and Tilbury

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Drive Pre Owned Sales

Drive Pre Owned Sales

Drive Pre Owned Sales

224 South St, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0

