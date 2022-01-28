$39,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-715-9708
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE CALL FOR DETAILS!
Location
Drive Pre Owned Sales
224 South St, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0
519-715-9708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8188692
- Stock #: D0467
- VIN: 3GTU2MEC9JG558464
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # D0467
- Mileage 105,402 KM
Vehicle Description
Call for Details
Shop 24/7 at www.drivepreownedsales.com, where the BEST deals are and customer satisfaction is our highest priority... Excellent warranty and financing options available! Credit problems are NO problem, so call us immediately at (519) 715-9708. You will not be disappointed! Buy with total confidence at Drive Pre-Owned Sales Belle River. We proudly serve the following: Leamington, Windsor, Essex, Belle River, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Puce, St. Joachim, Riverside, London, Chatham, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, and Tilbury
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Drive Pre Owned Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.