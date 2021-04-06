Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

24,213 KM

Details Description Features

$40,995

+ tax & licensing
$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Drive Pre Owned Sales

519-715-9708

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland Hemi 4x4 Heated Leather Moon Roof Bluetooth/CarPlay

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland Hemi 4x4 Heated Leather Moon Roof Bluetooth/CarPlay

Location

Drive Pre Owned Sales

224 South St, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0

519-715-9708

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

24,213KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6855750
  • VIN: 1C4RJFCG7JC302076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,213 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW K's Grand Cherokee High Altitude Hemi 4x4, with Heated and cooled leather seats, Heated rear seats, Panoramic Sun Roof, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, 8.4-inch touchscreen with UApps Manager/CarPlay, Rearview camera, Navigation, Remote start, Heated steering wheel, Cruise control, Keyless entry/ignition/proximity key, Power liftgate, Cargo cover, Power folding mirrors, Memory seats, ActiveParkSense/LaneSense, Foglights, 20-inch grey alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, 5.7L-V8.

Shop 24/7 at www.drivepreownedsales.com, where the BEST deals are and customer satisfaction is our highest priority... Excellent warranty and financing options available! Credit problems are NO problem, so call us immediately at (519) 715-9708. You will not be disappointed! Buy with total confidence at Drive Pre-Owned Sales Belle River. We proudly serve the following: Leamington, Windsor, Essex, Belle River, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Puce, St. Joachim, Riverside, London, Chatham, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, and Tilbury

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
4x4
8 speed automatic

