Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

41,054 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Drive Pre Owned Sales

519-715-9708

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo Low K's 4x4 Heated Seats Bluetooth/UApps Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo Low K's 4x4 Heated Seats Bluetooth/UApps Backup Cam

Location

Drive Pre Owned Sales

224 South St, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0

519-715-9708

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

41,054KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6871977
  • Stock #: D0363
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG2JC270589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Turquoise
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,054 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW K's Grand Cherokee Laredo 4x4 with Heated seats, Bluetooth/UApp and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Rearview camera, Remote start, Heated steering wheel, Cruise cntrol, Keyless entry/ignition/proximity key, Touchscreen, Power liftgate, ParkSense, Foglights, 18-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, 3.6L-V6.

Shop 24/7 at www.drivepreownedsales.com, where the BEST deals are and customer satisfaction is our highest priority... Excellent warranty and financing options available! Credit problems are NO problem, so call us immediately at (519) 715-9708. You will not be disappointed! Buy with total confidence at Drive Pre-Owned Sales Belle River. We proudly serve the following: Leamington, Windsor, Essex, Belle River, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Puce, St. Joachim, Riverside, London, Chatham, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, and Tilbury

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Drive Pre Owned Sales

2018 Jeep Grand Cher...
 24,213 KM
$40,995 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Corolla ...
 122,996 KM
$9,495 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SE ...
 11,000 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Drive Pre Owned Sales

Drive Pre Owned Sales

Drive Pre Owned Sales

224 South St, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0

Call Dealer

519-715-XXXX

(click to show)

519-715-9708

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory