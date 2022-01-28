Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

57,828 KM

Details

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Drive Pre Owned Sales

519-715-9708

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE CALL FOR DETAILS!

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE CALL FOR DETAILS!

Location

Drive Pre Owned Sales

224 South St, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0

519-715-9708

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

57,828KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8225025
  • Stock #: D0470
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV1JW512202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # D0470
  • Mileage 57,828 KM

Vehicle Description

Call for Details!
Shop 24/7 at www.drivepreownedsales.com, where the BEST deals are and customer satisfaction is our highest priority... Excellent warranty and financing options available! Credit problems are NO problem, so call us immediately at (519) 715-9708. You will not be disappointed! Buy with total confidence at Drive Pre-Owned Sales Belle River. We proudly serve the following: Leamington, Windsor, Essex, Belle River, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Puce, St. Joachim, Riverside, London, Chatham, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, and Tilbury

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

224 South St, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0

519-715-9708

