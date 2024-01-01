Menu
Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred for sale in Belle River, ON

2019 Hyundai Tucson

86,519 KM

Details Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Location

Pre Owned Car Shop

1881 County Rd 42, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0

519-816-3513

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

86,519KM
Used
VIN KM8J3CA49KU000181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,519 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pre Owned Car Shop

Pre Owned Car Shop

1881 County Rd 42, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-816-3513

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Pre Owned Car Shop

519-816-3513

2019 Hyundai Tucson