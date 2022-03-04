Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Chrysler Pacifica

35,000 KM

Details Features

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Drive Pre Owned Sales

519-715-9708

Contact Seller
2020 Chrysler Pacifica

2020 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited

Location

Drive Pre Owned Sales

224 South St, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0

519-715-9708

  1. 8459286
  2. 8459286
  3. 8459286
  4. 8459286
  5. 8459286
  6. 8459286
  7. 8459286
  8. 8459286
  9. 8459286
Contact Seller

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

35,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8459286
  • Stock #: D0494
  • VIN: 2C4RC1GG7LR258212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Drive Pre Owned Sales

2013 Ford Escape SE
 137,500 KM
0 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Explorer XLT
 132,000 KM
0 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Fusion Ene...
 32,898 KM
$31,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Drive Pre Owned Sales

Drive Pre Owned Sales

Drive Pre Owned Sales

224 South St, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0

Call Dealer

519-715-XXXX

(click to show)

519-715-9708

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory