2011 Polaris RZR

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
NEW BUILD! Professionally built, fully custom off-road Baja Buggy, or one of the baddest SXS to ever be built! Kreater Custom bike builder! Dial adjustable 230-320HP 1100 4stroke TURBO! Custom clutches, custom Stage 5 Elka shocks, launch control, Warn winches on the front & rear, OMF Beadlocks with BFG's, 5 point harnesses & so much more!
Serious Inquiries Only! You may talk to builder, but calls must be screened by the owner first.
Unit is being sold through Bayview Auto; this is the owner's custom build!
We can assist with shipping anywhere & customs arrangements. This is a one of a kind SXS!
Call the owner for more info/to set up a test ride.
