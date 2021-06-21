Menu
2011 Polaris RZR

0 KM

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2011 Polaris RZR

2011 Polaris RZR

- ONE OF A KIND!

2011 Polaris RZR

- ONE OF A KIND!

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7381013
  Stock #: 19177
  VIN: 4XAJH87A2BB392830

Vehicle Details

  Stock # 19177
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW BUILD! Professionally built, fully custom off-road Baja Buggy, or one of the baddest SXS to ever be built! Kreater Custom bike builder! Dial adjustable 230-320HP 1100 4stroke TURBO! Custom clutches, custom Stage 5 Elka shocks, launch control, Warn winches on the front & rear, OMF Beadlocks with BFG's, 5 point harnesses & so much more!
Serious Inquiries Only! You may talk to builder, but calls must be screened by the owner first.

Unit is being sold through Bayview Auto; this is the owner's custom build!
We can assist with shipping anywhere & customs arrangements. This is a one of a kind SXS!
Call the owner for more info/to set up a test ride.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

