2014 Ford Flex

90,911 KM

Details

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2014 Ford Flex

2014 Ford Flex

SE - KEYPAD ENTRY! ALLOYS! HITCH! SYNC! + MORE!

2014 Ford Flex

SE - KEYPAD ENTRY! ALLOYS! HITCH! SYNC! + MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

90,911KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6082479
  • Stock #: 36775WA
  • VIN: 2FMGK5B80EBD35947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,911 KM

Vehicle Description

17" alloys, keyless entry, keypad entry, trailer hitch, tint, pwr seats, a/c, rear air controls, cruise, Sync, park aid, pwr group .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
tinted windows
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

613-968-3339

