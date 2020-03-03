2015 Nissan Juke

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
613-968-3339
+ taxes & licensing
All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee! 17" ALLOYS, KEYLESS ENTRY, FOG LIGHTS, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, DUAL A/C, CRUISE, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, NAVIGATION, PWR GROUP
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5