Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Nissan Juke

SL - AWD! HTD LEATHER! NAV! SUNROOF! + MORE!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Juke

SL - AWD! HTD LEATHER! NAV! SUNROOF! + MORE!

Location

Baz

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

  1. 4772268
  2. 4772268
  3. 4772268
  4. 4772268
  5. 4772268
  6. 4772268
  7. 4772268
  8. 4772268
  9. 4772268
  10. 4772268
  11. 4772268
  12. 4772268
  13. 4772268
  14. 4772268
  15. 4772268
  16. 4772268
  17. 4772268
  18. 4772268
  19. 4772268
  20. 4772268
  21. 4772268
  22. 4772268
  23. 4772268
  24. 4772268
  25. 4772268
  26. 4772268
  27. 4772268
  28. 4772268
  29. 4772268
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 85,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4772268
  • Stock #: 36213WA
  • VIN: JN8AF5MV4FT561609
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee! 17" ALLOYS, KEYLESS ENTRY, FOG LIGHTS, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, DUAL A/C, CRUISE, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, NAVIGATION, PWR GROUP

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Parking Distance Sensors
  • Side Air Bags
  • Driver Air Bags
  • Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Windows
  • Sunroof
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • Rear Hatch
  • CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Baz

2018 Volkswagen Beet...
 22,090 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Forte EX - ...
 15,514 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Forte EX - ...
 17,398 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
Baz

Baz

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-968-XXXX

(click to show)

613-968-3339

Alternate Numbers
1-866-594-2262

Send A Message