2015 Smart fortwo

Passion - ONLY 3600KMS! NAV! HTD LEATHER!

2015 Smart fortwo

Passion - ONLY 3600KMS! NAV! HTD LEATHER!

Baz

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 3,657KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4576416
  • Stock #: 36482J
  • VIN: WMEEJ3BA6FK806529
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
3-cylinder
Doors
2-door

All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee! Previous Daily Rental! METAL RIMS, KEYLESS ENTRY, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, A/C, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, TOUCHSCREEN, PWR WINDOWS, PWR LOCKS

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 5 Speed Automatic

Baz

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

1-866-594-2262

