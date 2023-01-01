$19,495+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Fusion
- REMOTE START! NAV! HTD SEATS! FULL PWR GROUP!
Location
6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
108,864KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9786988
- Stock #: 39662JA
- VIN: 3FA6P0H73GR334658
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 108,864 KM
Vehicle Description
18" alloys, keyless entry, keypad entry, factory remote start, fog lights, heated seats, pwr seats, memory seat, dual a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, Navigation, reverse camera, park aid, full pwr group ..... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Bayview Auto Sales
6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5