2016 Ford Fusion

108,864 KM

Details Description Features

$19,495

+ tax & licensing
$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2016 Ford Fusion

2016 Ford Fusion

- REMOTE START! NAV! HTD SEATS! FULL PWR GROUP!

2016 Ford Fusion

- REMOTE START! NAV! HTD SEATS! FULL PWR GROUP!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

108,864KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9786988
  • Stock #: 39662JA
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H73GR334658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 108,864 KM

Vehicle Description

18" alloys, keyless entry, keypad entry, factory remote start, fog lights, heated seats, pwr seats, memory seat, dual a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, Navigation, reverse camera, park aid, full pwr group ..... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

