2016 Honda Fit

28,567 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

EX - AUTO! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS! ONLY 28,000KMS! + MUCH MORE!

EX - AUTO! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS! ONLY 28,000KMS! + MUCH MORE!

Location

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

28,567KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6432394
  • Stock #: 37599W
  • VIN: 3HGGK5H74GM102885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37599W
  • Mileage 28,567 KM

Vehicle Description

16" alloys, keyless entry, fog lights, sunroof, economy mode, heated seats, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, paddle shifters .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
CVT

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

