2016 Honda Fit

135,804 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2016 Honda Fit

2016 Honda Fit

LX - 6SPD! REVERSE CAM! PWR GROUP! + MORE!

2016 Honda Fit

LX - 6SPD! REVERSE CAM! PWR GROUP! + MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

135,804KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7828512
  • Stock #: 38256W
  • VIN: 3HGGK5G57GM102055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,804 KM

Vehicle Description

Hubcaps, keyless entry, heated seats, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group ..... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
6 Speed Manual
Remote Entry
Hubcaps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

