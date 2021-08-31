2016 Honda Fit

$10,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 8 0 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7828512

7828512 Stock #: 38256W

38256W VIN: 3HGGK5G57GM102055

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 135,804 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Powertrain 6 Speed Manual Convenience Remote Entry Additional Features Hubcaps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.