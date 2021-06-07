Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Elantra

71,091 KM

Details Description Features

$10,295

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,295

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL - AUTO! A/C! PWR GROUP!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL - AUTO! A/C! PWR GROUP!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

  1. 7186535
  2. 7186535
  3. 7186535
  4. 7186535
  5. 7186535
  6. 7186535
  7. 7186535
  8. 7186535
  9. 7186535
  10. 7186535
  11. 7186535
  12. 7186535
  13. 7186535
  14. 7186535
  15. 7186535
  16. 7186535
  17. 7186535
  18. 7186535
  19. 7186535
  20. 7186535
  21. 7186535
  22. 7186535
  23. 7186535
  24. 7186535
  25. 7186535
  26. 7186535
  27. 7186535
Contact Seller

$10,295

+ taxes & licensing

71,091KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7186535
  • Stock #: 37997W
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE1GH787792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,091 KM

Vehicle Description

Hubcaps, keyless entry, economy mode, heated seats, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, pwr group, select drive mode .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Hubcaps
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayview Auto Sales

2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 85,868 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 59,962 KM
$47,995 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Big Ho...
 37,773 KM
$48,995 + tax & lic

Email Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

Call Dealer

613-968-XXXX

(click to show)

613-968-3339

Alternate Numbers
1-866-594-2262
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory