2016 Hyundai Elantra

$10,295 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 0 9 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7186535

7186535 Stock #: 37997W

37997W VIN: 5NPDH4AE1GH787792

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 71,091 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Remote Entry Seating Heated Seats Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Compass Bluetooth Additional Features Hubcaps 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.